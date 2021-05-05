Longreach midwife meets with minister

TO recognise International Day of the Midwife (Today, May 5), the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath visited Longreach Hospital and met with registered midwife Rachael Bryant.

Ms Bryant was recruited as part of the 100 Midwives Initiative in 2020 and delivered her first baby the following month.



Since then, she has gone on to deliver 10 babies and has been present at 18 births.

Ms Bryant said the midwifery role was a truly rewarding experience.

“Delivering a baby is such a beautiful experience, but equally special is being able to provide that continuity of care for mum, baby, and family,” she said.

“As a midwife, you have the experience of going on a journey with the women to make a real impact on the lives of them and their families in a compassionate and caring way.

“It’s really rewarding to be able to carry out my role in a tight-knit community within a great midwifery unit in Central West Queensland.”

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D'Ath commended midwives for their professionalism and care during challenging times.

“Queensland’s midwives play an important role in caring for us and our communities every single day,” said Minister D’Ath.

“The global pandemic has placed an unprecedented burden on our health workforce but through it all, our midwives have shown utmost resolve and courage.

“What this pandemic has shown us is that midwives and our entire health workforce will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping our future and healthcare needs of Queenslanders.”

Minister D’Ath said the Palaszczuk Government had committed close to $50 million between 2017-18 and 2020 and 2021 towards the 100 Midwives Initiative across 15 Hospital and Health Services.

“The midwifery workforce represents 2.4 per cent of the total Queensland Hospital and Health Service workforce,” she said.

“The 100 Midwives Initiative is key in ensuring Queenslanders continues to receive a high standard of care as well as enhancing and sustaining the midwifery workforce.”