Locals hit catwalk for NAIDOC

THIS month, Longreach hosted its yearly NAIDOC commemorations, with a treat for attendees in a fashion parade.

Hosted by CQID and the Longreach Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Housing and Business, the event saw a strong turnout of locals, students, and organisers.



Students from both the Longreach State School and Our Lady’s Catholic school marched alongside organisers and citizens in the name of this year’s theme, Healing Country.



Chairperson of the Longreach Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Housing and Business and CQID Chairperson, Tony Weldon said it was a great day with a good turnout.



He agreed with community member Karen Monahan’s sentiments on the theme of Healing Country.



She said seeing the turnout of locals at the event, we were already beginning to heal country.



“It’s all about coming together in classes of one,” Mr Weldon said.



“It was great to see the [Indigenous and Torres Strait] flags flying that the kids had.”

Mr Weldon commended the event’s inaugural fashion parade thanking Red Ridges who organised the catwalk.



Wangkangurru/Yarluyandi woman and Aboriginal and Cultural Officer Joyce Crombie organised the fashion parade on behalf of her label Red Ridge.



“I really want to put the [aboriginal designed] fashion out and show our local people that are there people here that can bring the fashion into the town,” she said.



She said the history of indigenous people influences her designs.



“Our costumes were based on the theme ‘Healing Country’,” she said.



“A lot of our designs are based on [the practices] of older aboriginal people.”



She said she loved seeing Longreach performers on the catwalk.



“It doesn’t have to be aboriginal people,” she said.



“We all have to be walking together.



“And all the girls wearing the costumes were beautiful.”



If you would like to learn more about Red Ridge the Label you can find their work at redridgethelabel.com.au.