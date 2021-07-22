Local teacher recognised on state stage

A LONGREACH teacher has been selected as a finalist in the Central Queensland category of a state training award.

Longreach’s Outback College of Hospitality – part of Longreach State High School – teacher Katie Frize was selected as a finalist in the VET Teach or Trainer of the year category in the 60th Queensland Training Awards.

“Katie is a regional finalist… for her development of a unique training approach that ensures students in five remote schools achieve the best possible learning outcomes,” Minister for Training and Skills Development Di Farmer said.

“Katie’s Certificate II in Kitchen Operations aligns with local community events to give her students a chance to gain skills in both the classroom and the kitchen.”

Twenty-nine Central Queensland region nominees – among the 218 state-wide regional finalists – have been recognised for their achievements in the training system during a “challenging time”.

“It’s been a tough 18 months for businesses, trainers and employees who have had to adjust to different ways of working due to COVID-19,” Minister Farmer said.

“The Palaszczuk Government put investing in skills at the heart of our Economic Recovery Plan, and with over $1 billion in the recent state budget dedicated to training and skills we are delivering on that commitment.

“It’s extremely important to recognise the individuals and organisations that put training and development at the heart of what they do.

“The hard work of our outstanding apprentices, trainees, students, employers, teachers and training projects will be highlighted in the annual Queensland Training Awards, which have been celebrating the power of skills for 60 years.”

The winners in the Central Queensland section will be announced online on July 30, with the state winners announced at a Gala Dinner in September.