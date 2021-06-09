Isisford entertains the Central West

A CATTLE counting competition and ABC’s weather reporter Jenny Woodward’s Weathering Well were amongst the events that entertained good crowds at the Isisford Sheep and Wool Show last month.

549 people went through the gates, for a fun-filled day engaging in various competitions and exploring the show's exhibits.

On the day there were blade and mechanical shearing demonstrations, Cockie Team Shearing Competition, a sand sculpture demonstration, Mutton Buster event and even yabby races with a calcutta in the evening.

President of the Isisford Sheep and Wool Show, Phil Spackman said it was a really good day, with a solid crowd in attendance.

“We missed out last year because of COVID-19, so it was excellent to have the show back, everyone was really keen to get in and have a good show,” said Mr Spackman.

"There were various competitions throughout the day including the sheep, horses and a working dog competition.

“It was a hard day for the dogs with some pretty tough sheep, but some excellent work was done.

“Jed from BF Savage & Co Butchery Longreach, did a demonstration on cutting up goat, we also had the sausage eating competition, with ten competitors and it was won by the senior constable in Ilfracombe.

“Weathering Well with ABC’s weather reporter Jenny Woodward presented two 70 minutes shows and they were both well attended with everyone raving about her show.

“Overall, there were good numbers of stock all-round and good numbers of wool ad it was a very well supported show,” said Mr Spackman.

The Isisford Sheep and Wool Show has been running since May 23, 1998.