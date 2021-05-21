Incentive to relocate to Western Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a $7.5 million package to address a critical shortage of workers at tourism businesses in regional Queensland as part of a ‘Work in Paradise’ tourism campaign.



“We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. This campaign will give Queenslanders and other Australians even more reasons to come to work in paradise,” said the Premier.

“Thanks to the way Queenslanders have responded to the pandemic, our economy has started to rebuild.

“But right across regional Queensland, there is strong demand for workers.

“From chefs, waiters and bartenders through to tour guides and deckhands on the Great Barrier Reef, there are plenty of great jobs up for grabs.”

The Premier said the government would deliver a $1500 incentive and free travel for workers taking up a tourism job in regional Queensland from Mackay north to our tropical hot spots to west of Toowoomba, including the Outback.

“Grab your friends and take a tourism job to work in paradise – that’s the message we’re sending to thousands of Queensland and Australian jobseekers,” said the Premier.

“Work in Paradise will bring people from across Australia and the state to join Team Queensland to help this critical industry do what they love to do best – give people a great holiday in our great state.

“Competition for workers is at an all-time high in tourism and hospitality and we want to give people the best chance there is to work, play and live in our top travel spots in regional Queensland.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Palaszczuk Government has invested more than $800 million to support the tourism industry through the pandemic.

“Our Good to Go campaign and Holiday Dollars travel vouchers are helping to reignite demand for great Queensland holiday experiences and short break getaways,” said Mr Hinchliffe.

“More domestic visitors and the ongoing closure of the international border mean tourism operators need more workers to deliver world-class experiences.

“Work in Paradise is designed to help ease the work force shortage facing many tourism hotspots, while delivering jobs for Queenslanders and Australians.

“In addition to the $1500 cash incentive for jobseekers to relocate for employment in the tourism industry, we’re also offering a $250 travel bonus to help workers to travel there.

“We know there are accommodation shortages in some regions but we’re working with industry to help workers find an affordable place to call home.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work, live and play in some of Queensland’s great holiday destinations.”

Assistant Tourism Minister and Member for Cairns Michael Healy said Work in Paradise would send a clear message there were thousands of tourism jobs available in Queensland.

“Queensland is the best place to look for a job in paradise – it has location, lifestyle and an exciting tourism industry,” said Mr Healy.

“While Work in Paradise will connect jobseekers with jobs, it could also provide a pathway to a long-term career in the tourism industry in your dream location.

“There’s an abundance of opportunity when you Work in Paradise.”

The incentive program starts from July 1.

For more information, or to register interest, visit http://qld.gov.au/workinparadise