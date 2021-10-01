Having a yarn for child protection

THIS month, a local indigenous interest group ran a get together in the name of raising awareness of child protection.



The Yarning Circle, held in conjunction with Child Protection Week, was a chance for locals to learn about addressing child abuse and neglect in our communities and making known the support facilities available to families.



CQID Western Region Area Manager for Family Wellbeing and Family Participation Programs Nadine Payne said Yarning Circles gave an opportunity to ask questions and to fill their gaps in knowledge.



“We had elders who were able to talk about child protection from their perspective, we had professionals talking about it from theirs, and we’re hoping it raised awareness that everyone in a community is responsible for the protection of our children,” she said.



“This year’s theme was ‘every child in every community needs a fair go’, and it’s about talking how everyone from volunteers to [ordinary citizens], it is their responsibility.



“Every child deserves to be protected and have every opportunity to have access to education and to have their developmental needs so they can thrive.”



Ms Payne said the day brought forth a strong interest for a neighbourhood or youth centre.



“They [attendees] are worried about the youth being bored with little opportunity for when they are leaving school,” she said.



“[Our children] are almost being set up to fail as all of these programs are going into schools, but there’s no opportunity at the end.”



The Yarning Circle was in collaboration with CentreCare and Uniting Care Community.