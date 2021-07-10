Graduates grace the west

THIS WEEK, eight new graduate nurses joined the ranks at Central West hospitals, making 16 total graduates this year.



An initial group of eight graduates started work with the health service in February.



Central West Health Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services Danielle Causer said they were excited to have this new group of graduates choose to start their nursing careers within the district.



The eight graduate nurses would be allocated initially to Longreach and Blackall hospitals as well as to the Winton and Barcaldine multipurpose health services.



“Graduates will work in the clinical areas of acute medical, surgical, emergency, community and primary health and support the hospital-based ambulance,” Ms Causer said.



“After six months at their initial location, they will then have the opportunity to work in another facility.



“They will be able to learn on the job and translate the skills they’ve learnt at university into better outcomes for patients across our region.”



New graduate Matthew Yarsley is looking forward to placement at Blackall Hospital for his first six months after completing orientation at Longreach Hospital this week.



Mr Yarsley traded in his previous career as a teacher to take on his new profession of nursing after completing his nursing degree at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane.



“As a teacher, I’d previously worked in rural and remote areas, including the Northern Territory, so I’m used to the rural environment,” he said.



“After finishing my degree, I was looking for an adventure and something different than being in the city.



“I also have friends in the Central West who encouraged me to come out this way and start my nursing career here.”



Ms Causer said Central West Health was committed to providing training opportunities for graduate nurses, as well as midwives.



“They are an important part of our team, and we value the contribution they will make,” she said.



Ms Causer said the 12-month graduate transition program for new nurses and midwives involved theoretical and practical assessments.



“We hope their first year of practice in the Central West will open their eyes to the opportunities and diverse range of professional experiences available in our region and opt to continue their career with us in the future,” she said.