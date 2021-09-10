Get loud for Emmy

ONCE again, the Kerryn Elliott and Sam Geltch family is raising funding for Loud Shirt Day and asking for your help.



The family is from Aramac and has spent the last three years raising funds for Hear and Say — a not-for-profit organization that helps kids with hearing loss to learn to listen and speak.



The family was motivated by the help offered to them from Hear and Say when Emily, their 8-year-old daughter was born deaf.



Emily received cochlear implants thanks to Hear and Say’s implant centre in Brisbane and has received help through their telepractice program.



Emily’s mother Kerryn said she hopes this will be their biggest year yet.



“We are organising our annual barbecue breakfast down the main street of Aramac,” she said.



“Which we will be having a competition for the best dressed and loudest person.



“We will be having an auction on some items — as much as you can eat breakfast, some really loud cakes, and also a raffle.”



Ms Elliott said she hopes to raise as much money as possible for Hear and Say.



“It’s very challenging and it can be very isolating [living in the bush] when you don’t have that support around,” she said.



“We love everything around Aramac, it’s the perfect place to raise a family — that’s why we decided to stay.



“Hear and Say are always a phone call away; they do sessions with Emily via telepractice [an online program].”



Loud Shirt Day is on Friday, October 22 and breakfast will kick off at 7am.



Ms Elliott said it’s always a great and welcoming atmosphere.



“The whole central west has always gotten behind us,” she said.



This year the team is taking a break from loud shirts and selling loud hats.



They have already sold over 100 so get in quick and onto the Facebook Aramac LOUD SHIRT Day.



If you have any questions or would like to donate, please contact ktcorrie@bigpond.com or 0417 424 495.