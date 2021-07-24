Funding to boost Barcy economy

A BARCALDINE committee has received almost $9000 from a national funding project aimed at assisting regional communities.

The Tree of Knowledge Development Committee will use the $8927 donation to install a gas line to the kitchen at the Australian Workers Heritage Centre, as well as the laying of a gas tank storage pad at the venue.

“This is great news for the Barcaldine community and the Australian Workers Heritage Centre which is celebrating 30 years in 2021,” Member for Maranoa, David Littleproud said.

“The Australian Workers Heritage Centre is one of Barcaldine’s many tourist destinations and attractions, so these upgrades will help to boost the local economy and get tourist dollars flowing.

“Additionally, the Centre is soon to announce that all residents in the Barcaldine Regional Council boundary will be permitted free entry to the Centre during opening hours, which will encourage and support attendance of the centre and contribute to grow a vibrant community.

“I’m a firm believer in bringing people together and improving community services across Maranoa because it has a positive flow-on effect on our quality of life and how we support each other – making improvements to the Australian Workers Heritage Museum reflects this.

“Regional communities are the heart of this country and I want to make sure that small capital projects are funded, and the community gets exactly what it needs.”

Round six of the Stronger Communities Program has seen $150,000 in funding made available to 14 Maranoa community groups.