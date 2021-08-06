Fishing competition on the Barcoo

DESPITE the Longreach region’s COVID scare - at the time - the Isisford Fishing Competition was named a success.

Isisford Barcoo Fishing Association Treasurer Sally Edwards said the weather was great for fishing and the turnout rivalled many previous years.



550 competitors flung their rods into the river during the event around 100 of which were juniors.

“It was a great weekend,” Ms Edwards said.



“We have great support from sponsors, competitors, and we have a good number of volunteers that come from afar who travel to help us with the event.”



This year, 19-year-mainstay, George Richardson finally won the competition for his 530mm yellowbelly.



Mr Richardson is from Blackall and has been coming to Isisford for the fishing competition since its inauguration.

He will place his name on the Ernie Dagan Memorial Shield presented by Bob Kelly.



Mr Richardson has also won $1,200, Engel fridge, and a take-home plaque, “Nug Bignell Memorial Shield” donated by the Bignell Family.



In the junior category, the winner was Bhodi Wilson who caught a 505mm yellowbelly.



Ms Edwards said it was a great catch for a junior.



The event saw a total of 56 yellowbelly caught, which is a smaller number than other years, but Ms Edwards noted the fish were clean healthy and well-sized.



On Saturday afternoon, attendees were treated to several novelty events such as whip cracking and hay bale rolling.

Ms Edwards said this was a nice way to entertain those who were taking a rest from fishing.



“It was a well-presented afternoon of activities,” she said.



The major draw of $2,000 cash was won by Sally Duncan, and the junior major draw of $300 Zaley Burgess.



Other winners were Susan Mckenna for her 485mm yellowbelly, Isis Downs Danglers for a team with the most competitive points, best team competition shirt went to the Horsten Haulers.



Winners will be travelling to Longreach on August 27 for the final of the Triple Crown Challenge.



Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the Isisford Fishing Competition.