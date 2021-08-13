Firey recognised for hard yakka

FIREMAN Glen Arrold was recognised this month during RFS Week for his service to the Jundah community.

On Saturday members of the Rural Fire Service gather at Rocksberg Moorina Station to launch Rural Fire Service Week 2021.



Mr Arrold had recently been recognised as the Central Region’s Volunteer of the Year Award, prior, and was unfortunate to not win the State Volunteer of the Year Award, which went to Booyan’s David Spratling.



He said it was quite an honour to be the Central Region’s Volunteer of the Year, and the award complimented the hard work the Jundah Fire Service had put in over the past few years.



“Volunteering is a good thing, but volunteers who come together to make it great is another, and that’s what’s happened down here,” he said.



“Any person living in a rural setting like Jundah — you become involved in your community.”



Mr Arrold said the award was a part of a team effort.



“As such, it was [my role] basically to invigorate people to join and become members, and apart from that it is a team effort,” he said.



“I go up there and unlock the door; the team rocks up; we get our training done, and as result of our training — our preparedness levels are much higher, and we can respond to incidents as they occur.”



Mr Arrold has been diligent in his efforts to encourage Jundah townsfolk to volunteer and be involved.



“We’re signing up another two members this week,” he said.



“We will be up to 14 members all up.



“As volunteers, we enjoy what we’re doing.



“We come together to solve problems and feel more as an essential part of the community and that’s what we’re achieving.”



Mr Arrold said he was proud of the fact that he had done a job that others feel was worthy of recognition.



“I am very proud the brigade [had improved] to a level that supports that nomination,” he said.



Mr Arrold wished to thank the anonymous people who nominated him for the award.

