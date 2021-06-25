Financial relief for drought-declared districts

VITAL funding for drought-stricken communities was announced this week, with local townships set to benefit from the State Government’s 2021/22 Budget.



Up to $5million was announced in last week’s State Budget for the Community Drought Support Program with $4.1 million allocated to 146 projects in drought-affected areas and $900,000 directly to local government areas.

“Despite recent rain, we know that Queensland’s drought-declared communities continue to feel the effects of this prolonged drought,” Minister for Communities Leeane Enoch said.

“The projects [who have received funding] range from school breakfast clubs, community golf days, artistic educational workshops, hardship grants, and providing local vouchers.”

Barcaldine State School P&C will receive $15,800 in funding to support families impacted by the drought with school expenses, and to purchase new equipment for the school tuckshop.

President of the Barcaldine Prep – 12 State School P&C Association Toni Austin said the P&C greatly appreciated the funding provided to them through the Community Drought Support Program.

“The $15,800 granted to our P&C will help ease the economic struggles faced by many families and support the P&C in providing the services and facilities that our kids deserve,” Ms Austin said.

“Our community may be small but our commitment to making a difference in the lives of our kids is as big as it gets.

“Every day we’re reminded in so many ways that we’re still in drought and the challenges that flow on from that cannot be underestimated.

“It is so important that we keep moving forward, that we do our best and strive to do better tomorrow than we did today.”



Recipients of the State Government’s Community Drought Support Program include:

Boulia Shire Council - $57,750 to provide financial assistance to drought affected residents in partnership with the Charleville Neighbourhood Centre





Paroo Shire Council - $12,800 to deliver Flexible Financial Hardship assistance to drought affected community members in the Paroo LGA.





Balonne Shire Council - $23,500 to support the three day Inspire and Lead Balonne event, which will include a visit from Johnathan Thurston, a Youth Leadership Summit and Lead Gala Dinner in the Balonne LGA.





Richmond Shire Council - $57,400 to provide buy local vouchers to all inhabited properties to support not only graziers, but the businesses that support them.





McKinlay Shire Council - $36,000 to support local events including campdrafts, rodeo and gymkhanas; family race days, annual community Christmas Tree celebration and local town v country football weekend.





Diamantina Shire Council - $40,000 to support three mini major town events that will see the official opening of both Bedourie and Birdsville newly developed golf courses and a good old fashioned fair dinkum Bushman's Iron Man competitive event in Birdsville.





Diamantina Shire Council - $147,900 to deliver financial support to every person in the community by providing a community saving BUY LOCAL VOUCHER Campaign. It will also provide funding to two P&Cs so they can continue supporting those families who need some support in the areas of uniforms and books plus, continue to support and bring joy to the children at the monthly nutritional fun food days and the annual athletics and swim arts weeks that the schools conduct each year.





Boulia Shire Council - $140,200 to provide the additional financial boost into the community by the way of vouchers per household and a stimulus package for the local P and C Association to help with their revenue costs of providing for the primary school in Boulia.





Boulia Shire Council - $14,029 to provide a contribution to local community events.





Rural Solutions Queensland - $33,000 to deliver two events in the Bulloo LGA – a bush dance and fireworks, and a Twilight market and family night.





Rural Solutions Queensland - $57,750 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Bulloo LGA.





Rural Solutions Queensland - $11,000 to support the Snaps, Snags and Sparklers events in Toompine and Quilpie





Rural Solutions Queensland - $40,000 to support the Snaps, Snags and Sparklers events in Eulo and Cunnamulla





Rural Solutions Queensland - $36,800 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Paroo LGA





Rural Solutions Queensland - $36,000 to support the Whip Cracking Family Event – a free community barbecue and family fun night at the local showgrounds in Murweh.





Rural Solutions Queensland - $26,000 to support the Whip Cracking Family Event – a free community barbecue and family fun night at a local showgrounds in the Blackall-Tambo LGA.





Rural Solutions Queensland - $44,000 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Maranoa LGA.





Rural Solutions Queensland - $72,000 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Balonne LGA.





Rural Solutions Queensland - $23,600 to support Magic in the Maranoa - two family events in Mitchell and Surat.





Rural Solutions Queensland - $72,000 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Blackall-Tambo LGA.

Rural Solutions Queensland - $30,000 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Central Highlands LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $16,500 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Bulloo LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $53,350 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Quilpie LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $36,800 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Paroo LGA





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $48,000 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Murweh LGA





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $72,600 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Richmond LGA





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $62,700 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the McKinlay LGA





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $111,100 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Flinders LGA





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $74,800 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Winton LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $66,000 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Longreach LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $12,100 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Diamantina LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $19,800 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Boulia LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $72,000 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Blackall-Tambo LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $144,000 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Barcoo LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $40,700 to provide Flexible Financial Hardship payments to drought affected individuals and families in the Barcaldine LGA.





Western Queensland Drought Support Committee - $25,000 to support the Christmas Street Party event in Longreach and the Shaping Our Future project.





St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland - $36,800 to provide assistance to drought affected families experiencing financial hardship in the Paroo LGA





St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland - $48,000 to provide assistance to drought affected families experiencing financial hardship in the Murweh LGA





St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland - $44,000 to provide assistance to drought affected families experiencing financial hardship in the Maranoa LGA





St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland - $72,000 to provide assistance to drought affected individuals and families experiencing financial hardship in the Balonne LGA





St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland - $50,000 to provide assistance to drought affected individuals and families experiencing financial hardship in the Richmond LGA





St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland - $85,200 to provide assistance to drought affected individuals and families experiencing financial hardship in the Winton LGA





St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland - $66,000 to provide assistance to drought affected individuals and families experiencing financial hardship in the Longreach LGA





St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland - $86,000 to provide assistance to drought affected individuals and families experiencing financial hardship in the Barcaldine LGA





St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland - $30,000 to provide assistance to drought affected individuals and families experiencing financial hardship in the Central Highlands LGA





St George and District Chamber of Commerce - $3500 to support the St George and District 2021 Christmas Carnival and Markets





Roma Pony Club - $4400 to support the Zone 20 official show jumping competition event in Roma





Roma Campdraft Association - $5000 to support the Roma Golden Hobbles Campdraft 2021 event in Roma.





Quilpie Cultural Society - $12,000 to deliver a photography workshop and a silversmithing workshop in Quilpie.





Quilpie and District Show Society - $17,000 to support the Quilpie and District Annual Show in September.





Emerald Show Society - $12,000 to support the Monster Mayhem in the Outback event, a monster truck spectacular never before held in Outback Queensland.





Lifeline Darling Downs and South West Queensland – $48,000 to implement a financial relief and recovery program enabling people living in the Murweh LGA to apply for financial assistance.





Lifeline Darling Downs and South West Queensland – $44,000 to implement a financial relief and recovery program enabling people living in the Maranoa LGA to apply for financial assistance.





Charleville and District Community Support Association - $106,650 to deliver third party payments, local business vouchers and fuel vouchers to drought affected residents of the Quilpie LGA through the Charleville Neighbourhood Centre’s Rural Support Program.





Charleville and District Community Support Association - $36,800 to deliver third party payments, local business vouchers and fuel vouchers to drought affected residents of the Paroo LGA through the Charleville Neighbourhood Centre’s Rural Support Program.





Care Balonne Association - $9000 to establish a community garden





Windorah Development Board - $2390 to support golf days and regular morning teas for seniors.





Tree of Knowledge Development Committee - $5000 to support events celebrating the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Australian Workers Heritage Centre.





Roman Catholic Trust Corporation for the Diocese of Rockhampton - $3000 to support 125 year anniversary celebrations of the St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Barcaldine.





Roman Catholic Trust Corporation for the Diocese of Rockhampton - $1500 to support an upgrade of the tuckshop at the Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Barcaldine.





Tambo Tourism and Business Association - $10,000 to support the Tambo Teddy Bears Picnic Christmas in July event.





Royal Life Saving Society Queensland - $25,971 to support free Swim Teacher course with subsequent free swim lessons for communities in the Gregory electorate.





Red Ridge Interior Queensland - $33,610 to support creative arts activities across three towns in the Barcoo LGA.





Outback Festival - $40,000 to support the Winton Outback Festival with the costs of hiring equipment for the 26th biennial festival.





Muttaburra Golf Club - $2000 to support the Muttaburra Golf Club Open event.





Longreach Jockey Club - $8000 to support the Longreach Cup 2021





Aramac Racing Club - $2800 to support the 2021 Aramac Community Races





Denison Primary P&C Association - $3000 to support the Denison State School breakfast program, delivered by the school P&C and run every Friday morning during school terms in 2021.





Barcaldine Primary P&C Association - $15,800 to alleviate financial hardships faced by families and to support students of the Barcaldine Prep - 12 State School by providing school fee support and purchasing new tuckshop equipment.





Drought Angels - $7500 to support a free community event – the Country Cares Arena Tour.



















