Final rollout for Longreach firies

LAST month, the trucks from the Longreach Fire Department rolled out the historic fire station for the last time.



Local fire and safety workers will now operate from the new station on Emu Street where there is a fully functional fire station.



Longreach Area Commander Kim Lewellyn said it was a historic occasion, moving into the new building.



The Eagle St station had been operating since 1954.



“As of tonight, all the pumps all the appliances will be located in the new building,” he said.



“I think there will be a bit of emotion when the boys roll out of here.”



The tentative date for the official opening of the new station is September 22, but the fire department is officially operating from Emu Street.



“We have moved gear over during the week,” Mr Lewellyn said.



“Moved IT, phones, computers, as soon as those trucks are in that station, it’s fully operational.



“We’re doing a period of operational testing, all that sort of stuff, but the truck will roll out of there tonight.”



Mr Lewellyn said they will let the community know as soon as there is an official date for the opening.



“We are just waiting on the advisement of when the minister is coming,” he said.



Mr Lewellyn said the phone numbers will stay the same, and for residents to be aware the new station will not be manned 24/7.



“Still call triple zero if there is an emergency,” he said.