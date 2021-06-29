THERE was an incredible amount of style that graced the fashion stage on Saturday at The Longreach XXXX Gold Cup Races.

The XXXX cup sets the bar for Fashions on the Field competition for the rest of the year, with competitors showcasing their best millinery and frocks.

The judging panel incorporates a mixture of locals, town newbies, and volunteers to provide a fair outcome.

This year the fashions were based on a winter judging criterion, with the appropriateness of the outfit for the season and originality.

Everything from the shoes to the clutch, millinery, dress, jackets, gloves, makeup and even jewellery must be deemed season-appropriate by subjective judges.

Entrants are encouraged to nominate themselves upon arrival at the races, but judges also select entrants to participate.

The judging kicked off at 2.30pm starting with the under 13s boys' and girls' categories.

Many entrants travelled from around Australia to explore outback Queensland and participate in the ‘country’ race day festivities.

A huge congratulations to the winners and a big thank you to all the entrants and sponsors at The Longreach XXXX Gold Cup Fashions on the Field.

The Longreach Fashions on the Field events will continue throughout the year, keep an eye on their Facebook page for any Fashions on the Field events and updates.









Fashions on The Field Winners

Couples Category:

1st Place - Brian and Laraine Blades

2nd Place - Ben and Violet Coleman





Millinery:

1st Place - Kathryn Bourke

2nd Place - Krista Pappas





Ladies 18+ Fashion:

1st Place - Peta Ann Gowling

2nd Place - Penny Anderson





Men 18+ Fashion:

1st Place - Shawn Coleman

2nd Place - Josh Lehmann





Girls Under 13

1st Place - Meave Anderson





Boys Under 13

1st Place - Quinn Coleman