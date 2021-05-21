‘Ewe’ll’ have a good time

AFTER one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Isisford Wool and Sheep Show is back, this time with a special guest.

Also known as the 'the Best Little Show on the Barcoo', Show Secretary, Kaye Albrand said the show provides a great setting for locals to catch up, relax and enjoy a day out and for tourists to get a taste of our area.

“Attendees travel from neighbouring areas of Blackall, Tambo, Barcaldine, Muttaburra, Aramac, Longreach, Winton, Stonehenge, Jundah, Windorah, Yaraka, and properties in-between,” she said.

The Production Wether Trial Competition, as the sheep still had to be shorn during COVID-19, concluded before the show and thus will not be present.

The day, however, will be headlined by an appearance from Jenny Woodward, an ABC weather reporter who will perform her hit show Weathering Well.

The show is a 70-minute one-woman play that combines comedy, live music, and video projections.

Created in 1998 by locals the Isisford Wool and Sheep Show aims to provide a platform to exhibit and celebrate their production.

Ian Duncan, the then manager of Isis Downs, formed the idea with Willi Chandley, a property owner in the Isisford District.

The events this year will be flock ewe wool, Production Wether Competition, Stockhorse Workout, arts and crafts, Small School’s Competition, junior judging in both sheep and wool, Sheep Dog Yard trials, wool/wool Blend Designers Competition, Spinning, Weaving and Dyeing Competition, trade sheep, commercial cattle, photography, art, sculpture, and cooking.

Show Secretary Kaye Albrand said trade displays and craft tables have always been welcomed to attend the show and play a large part in making up the show.

“We have a Kid’s Corner with various activities to keep the kids happy and active,” she said.

“All activities and competitions are free to enter.”

At this year’s craft table, there will be a drawing table for the kids to add their artwork to a mural, dance competitions, a Toilet Roll Craft Competition, Qld AgForce’s Show Bag Trail where kids will collect stickers and attempt to fill up a card, a screening of a kid’s movie, and a sand sculptor.

Ms Albrand said there will be various competitions throughout the day including the sheep and cattle counting.

“With this competition, people are not asked to count the animals as they normally would, with the animal running past, but of video footage viewed on a large screen,” she said.

“I believe this is much more difficult to do than counting live animals.”

There will also be a sheep live weight guessing competition, a best-dressed competition for ladies, gentlemen, and children.

BF Savage & Co Butchery Longreach will conduct a butchery demonstration followed by their sausage eating competition, blade and mechanical shearing demonstrations, Cockie Team Shearing Competition, Mutton Buster event and yabby races with a Calcutta.

Breakfast will be catered for on both Saturday and Sunday mornings by local Isisford businesses, lunch and smokos will be catered for by Longreach School of Distance Education, the evening meal will be supplied by Beefer BBQ.

A coffee vendor will be on-site as well.

Bar 10am to midnight with Mother’s 2nd Choice supplying music from 7.30pm to midnight.

Make sure to bring a gold coin donation for the Isisford State School P&C who will be manning the gate.