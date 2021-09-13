Elder citizens munch down for Seniors Week.

AS a part of Longreach Seniors Week celebrations, locals were treated to a free lunch and dessert at the Longreach RSL.



Longreach RSL General Manager Chantelle Smith said more than 50 attendees enjoyed a plentiful plate of roast beef and vegetables, and for dessert had homemade apple crumble and ice cream.



“There were many compliments from those that attended, saying they enjoyed the food and the opportunity to have a social gathering” she said.



The event was organised and sponsored by the Longreach Regional Council who also provided two lucky door prizes, presented by long-time locals Anne Rossberg and Helen Townsend.



Ms Smith said it was a wonderful occasion.



“Thanks to the awesome HACC ladies who bring out the oldies and bring them out on social occasions,” she said.



“It was a very charming event.”