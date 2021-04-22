Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
22 April, 2021

Early morning crash near Ilfracombe

TWO people were injured after their car crashed into a ditch on the Landsborough Highway near Ilfracombe earlier this morning.

By Kate Kiernan

Wreckage of the car off the side of the highway. PHOTO: Kate Kiernan

Two persons in their 70’s were both sustained minor injuries and were transferred to Longreach Hospital.  

The couple was heading east when they attempted to overtake a road train and lost control of the vehicle.  

The sedan veered off the road and crashed into the mound of dirt.  

The driver of the road-train was unharmed.  

Constable Tom Hohn  said the couple were very lucky not to sustain serious injuries. 

All persons travelling on roads in the surrounds are urged to take care when overtaking vehicles. 

