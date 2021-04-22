Early morning crash near Ilfracombe

Two persons in their 70’s were both sustained minor injuries and were transferred to Longreach Hospital.



The couple was heading east when they attempted to overtake a road train and lost control of the vehicle.

The sedan veered off the road and crashed into the mound of dirt.

The driver of the road-train was unharmed.

Constable Tom Hohn said the couple were very lucky not to sustain serious injuries.

All persons travelling on roads in the surrounds are urged to take care when overtaking vehicles.