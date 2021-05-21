Birthing babies in the Outback

MIDWIVES were recognised for their skills, compassion, and commitment as International Midwives Day was celebrated last Wednesday at Longreach Hospital.

Midwives play an essential role in the pregnancy, birthing, and neonatal journeys of many Outback residents each year.

Rachael Bryant is a registered midwife at Longreach Hospital.

Ms Bryant has been working in Longreach for eight months and was recruited as part of the 100 Midwives Initiative in 2020 and delivered her first baby the following month.

“There are so many parts people choose as to why they want to do midwifery, you get to be with the women, but you get to do a full journey with them,” said Ms Bryant.

“You get to know her, their partner, their families and you see them from their most terrified states to their happiest and we get to be a part of all that.

“For me, it was just bringing that joy to the world and getting to be with the women the whole way through her journey.”

Rachael previously worked as a registered nurse in Toowoomba, she then transitioned across to midwifery when she came to Longreach.

In training as a midwife, Rachael had to deliver 40 babies and since being in Longreach, she has delivered 10 babies and assisted with 18 other births.

“It’s really rewarding to be able to work in a tight-knit community within the midwifery unit in Central West Queensland.”

“My highlight of working as a midwife is definitely working with rural women and rural families as they are incredible.

“Working in the cities, it is pretty fantastic, but working out here is quite different as these rural women, they come in they get it done, they never complain, and they are just so grateful for everything we do,” said Ms Bryant.

Ms Bryant said sometimes the distance could be a challenge when working with women.

“We have telehealth luckily, which works really well on our side, but getting the two-hour road trips in to do home visits with these women on their properties, those are challenges working in the Outback,” said Ms Bryant.

“We still always find a way through postnatal and still get to them and see them.

“Longreach is such a great team, we’ve got a group of midwives that all have the same passion and love and I just think it’s a good thing out here that we are all doing,” said Ms Bryant.