Dance showcase warms the crowd

THE Longreach School of Dance recently held a showcase of all the talent we have amongst our young locals.



The show was such a hit, show organisers had to put out more than expected chairs for the crowd of just under 100.



It was an exciting but nerve-racking affair for some kids, as it was their first time on stage and for others, their first time since COVID-19.



But kids supported each other through the night, School of Dance President Vivienne Kilili said overall they were mostly pumped and excited for the night.



The School Brass and Combined Band also performed on the night, and Ms Kilili said their performance was equally impressive as the dancers.

“16 kids performed on the night, and it was really hard to pull out any key performance,” she said.



“It was just great to see the kids be supportive of each other.”

This was the second School of Dance showcase in Longreach, Ms Kilili said it had returned due to popular demand.



The showcase also acted as a training run for many of the dancers who will be performing in Emerald Eisteddfod on June 26.



“The kids have put in a lot of hard work training every day and coming in on Saturday and Sunday in the lead up to that,” Ms Kilili said.



“I want to wish them good luck in Emerald.



The Longreach School of Dance will also be holding a high tea in August for those interested.



Ms Kilili wanted to thank Tanyia Lloyd and Genevieve Birch who are in charge of the school band for supplying the music; Matthew and Amanda Strong from Longreach Real Estate for their help with sound and lighting and also Tia Bronkhurst for volunteering with the lighting.