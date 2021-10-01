Dance off the pages

IN an event that really jumped off the page, the Longreach State School held an event that was both a red cordial fuelled dance-a-thon and a book-themed dress-up.



Physical education teacher and event organiser Lauren Cassin said the spring dance had been an annual event organised by the school for longer than she could remember.



“This year’s theme was Book Week, we decided to combine Book Week with the dance, so the kids could come dressed up as their favourite characters and dance the night away,” she said.



Ms Cassin said there were easily over 100 people attending the event and was glad to see parents attending the event after COVID-19 last year.



“For weeks out [the students] were telling me what kind of costumes they were going to wear; they were planning and changing ideas,” she said.



“They were really keen and excited to be here.”



Ms Cassin was impressed with the effort students and parents alike had put into their costumes.



“I saw one girl walking around in a cardboard horse and there’s lots of Harry Potter stuff; I’d say the parents have put in some big efforts,” she said.



Ms Cassin said thanks to everyone who helped and supported the event.