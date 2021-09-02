Cutloose! Barcy students drip with talent

STUDENTS from Barcaldine State School Prep-12 are preparing a world-first theatre production of Cutloose, and adaptation of the hit 80s film, Footloose.



Media and English Teacher, Mykala Balderson said the story was about a girl who came from the city to a small country town to find that dancing has been banned.



“It’s about her trying to figure out how to make dancing legal again in their town,” she said.



“I think it’s pretty epic.”



Ms Balderson said she took the storyline of the movie and adjusted it to fit with the setting of Barcaldine.



“The students have been working for almost a year on learning lines and over nine months learning dance choreography,” she said.



“They’ve been working really, really hard.



“Most of the kids are saying it’s fun learning those dance moves, seeing everyone be dramatic and they love the acting.”

The school received a generous grant from RADF of $2914 to help with costs.



The first performance will be Friday, September 3 and the second performance will be on Saturday, September 4.



Here are some statements from the people involved:



Emmie Landers from Year 2 said she liked working on the musical because I liked the songs and the dance moves.



Year 11 student, Abbie Rogers said was most looking forward to the night, showing everyone what we have been practicing and working hard on.



Lead actress, Hannah Gronold said she got involved with the production because she loves singing, acting, and dancing

“This production has it all," she said.



Choreographer, Michelle Saunders said it had been a fantastic opportunity for our talented Barcaldine school students to immerse themselves in the fun sounds, cool moves, and fashion of the 80s.



Cast Director Stacey Sheather said seeing the students working as hard as they have been, running lines, and taking on all the feedback we give them makes for such a rewarding experience.



“It is a fantastic opportunity for the students involved, and it's a great way to showcase the talent we have here at Barcaldine Prep-12 State School,” she said.



“I've really enjoyed working behind the scenes and helping to bring Cutloose to life, I cannot wait for the audiences to see what we have been working on."