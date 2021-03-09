Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Menu
The Independent Voice of
Central West Queensland since 1923
Central West Queensland
Close
Close

Latest News

9 March, 2021

COVID vaccinations in the Central West

ALL LOCALS will have the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus once the roll-out starts in the district from March 15.

By Emily Blue Richards

Vaccinations for COVID–19 roll out begins in the Central West. PHOTO: Supplied


ALL LOCALS will have the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus once the roll-out starts in the district from March 15.  

Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Jane Hancock said the Barcaldine Regional Council area would be the first to receive the vaccine in the district. 

“We will be starting with the most easterly local government area in our region and then working west,’’ Ms Hancock said. 

“We will be vaccinating both staff and community residents as we work our way through the region.”  

Ms Hancock said the first vaccinations would be undertaken at Aramac on Monday, before progressing to Muttaburra, Jericho and Barcaldine. 

Ms Hancock said everyone in Central West Queensland communities who are eligible and 18 years and over would have access to free, safe, effective COVID–19 vaccine. 

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week's Longreach Leader.

Most Popular


Latest Articles

Local News

The Last Slide for struggling goup

IT IS EIGHT foot tall, metal and was last seen in...

Local News

Another pole hit, another day in Longreach

WOMPOO and Lark Street’s intersection pole in...

Local News

Markets on the Calendar

THE THIRD Sunday of the month is Ilfracombe market day.

Proudly covering the Queensland outback!

Longreach Leader

/ Longreach
/ Winton
/ Barcaldine
/ Tambo
/ Blackall

/ Boulia
/ Diamantina
/ Hughenden
/ Barcoo regions

Potent Web Design