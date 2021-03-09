COVID vaccinations in the Central West





ALL LOCALS will have the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus once the roll-out starts in the district from March 15.



Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Jane Hancock said the Barcaldine Regional Council area would be the first to receive the vaccine in the district.

“We will be starting with the most easterly local government area in our region and then working west,’’ Ms Hancock said.

“We will be vaccinating both staff and community residents as we work our way through the region.”

Ms Hancock said the first vaccinations would be undertaken at Aramac on Monday, before progressing to Muttaburra, Jericho and Barcaldine.

Ms Hancock said everyone in Central West Queensland communities who are eligible and 18 years and over would have access to free, safe, effective COVID–19 vaccine.

