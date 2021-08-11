COVID scare impacts businesses

BUSINESSES felt the pinch last this month after a COVID scare left Longreach locals unsure if they should venture out.

Crowds reportedly flocked to local supermarkets, while cafes were left seemingly deserted.

Darcy’s Diner had a drop in customers, on a night that would typically see a full hot box and tables overflowing with locals enjoying a nice hot meal.

Darcy’s Diner owner Leanne Kohler said two big catering jobs for the coming weekend had been cancelled, whilst a third job dropped in numbers.

While there was an evident decrease in dine-ins and bookings, local businesses said the number of visitors already in town meant they remained operational.

Longreach RSL General Manager Chantelle Smith said trade had been busy as usual that day, however, 60 people cancelled their dinner bookings.

“We had a booking for 28 but two had to be tested so they wisely cancelled the whole table,” she said.

“Plus, the multi-purpose group of people didn’t want to be out and about as a precaution.”

Weekend events, including the Longreach Rodeo and The Outback Queensland Masters, were given the green light over the weekend, despite awaiting the results of the possible COVID outbreak.