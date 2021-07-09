COVID app mandatory

In QLD App, in a mandatory crackdown by the State Government.



Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath said since the announcement was made as part of Queensland’s Economic Recovery Plan Roadmap to more eased restrictions more than two weeks ago, an additional 77,000 businesses had already signed up for the public safety device and there had been more than 32 million check ins via the Check In Qld App.



“We are in an enviable position because of the sacrifices made by each Queenslander so let’s continue this good work and get everybody using this fantastic check in app,” Ms D’Ath said.



“It’s not too much to ask for more freedom; we want life to go back to as normal as possible and I think this is a very small request.”



The Check In QLD App, originally only a requirement for the hospitality sector, has been extended to include shopping centres and supermarkets, beauty and personal care, and venues with large crowds.



“This app is all about keeping Queenslanders safe and helping our contact tracers when there has been community transmission of COVID-19 in our community,” Ms D’Ath said.



“This important safety tool enables our contact tracers to reach out to people and get on top of any potential outbreaks early and find those links quickly.



“We’ve seen how effective checking in has been in recent days and as we continue to look at ways of easing restrictions this a vital step to achieving that and building confidence in our contact tracing efforts.



“I thank everyone for checking in now where they have been around venues and restaurants and cafes. Let’s continue to check in to keep everyone safe.”



For more information about the app, visit www.covid19.qld.gov.au