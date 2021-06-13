Council funding saves Brolgas

VITAL funding has provided the Longreach Brolgas Girl Guides with the ability to install life-save equipment to their facility.

The Longreach Regional Council donated $2974.25 to the local girl guides for the installation of electric smoke alarms.



District Manager and Head of the Longreach Girl Guides Unit Katherine Oliver said the group would have shut down if they didn’t receive the funds in some manner.



They received the only COVID relief funding for the month, arguing that the Longreach Brolga Girl Guides had limited opportunity to fundraise themselves during 2020, with much of the small fundraising achieved going to other community groups in need.



“We were unable to fundraise properly last year while everyone was at home,” Ms Oliver said.



“This year we would like to get back to that, and it’s not just me and the parent that do it; the girls get to learn how to fundraise and that’s a valuable lesson.”



With this funding, the Girl Guides are back on, and they have many exciting new events coming up.



“We do badge making every week, and we have a fundraiser coming up for the Royal Salvation Army,” Ms Oliver said.

The Girl Guides will conduct camps this year, and one particular camp with Orange Sky Australia, a not-for-profit that helps homeless and low-income people by bringing them resources.



For this camp, the girls learn what it is like to live with only a pillow and a blanket — with licensed supervision, of course.



The Brolgas were unable to conduct a lot of their usual events last year but Ms Oliver said they were still able to make a tasty year.

“A lot of the girls used the time to learn at home skills such as sewing and ironing, so the year wasn’t a waste, and they still learnt valuable skills they can use later in life,” she said.



“Girl guides are an important part of a young girl’s upbringing, as they learn here just exactly what they are capable of.”

The Brolgas were able to meet this Tuesday night at 5.30 pm at The Hut, and they will continue to meet thanks to the grant presented to them by the Longreach Council.



Maeve, 7, said she liked the Girl Guides because she enjoys the teamwork and fun games, while Maddison, 12, said she thought Girl Guides were important to the community because they help people, which makes her feel good.



Arianna, 12, said she enjoys Girl Guides because it lets her see her friends outside of school, and Anna, 8, said she would be sad to see Girl Guides close because she likes catching up with her friends, and would feel like she is missing out on the activities.



Jaylie, 11, said she is grateful for the fundraising opportunities Girl Guides affords her, and Taya, 9, said he likes how the girls can have fun, and she likes meeting new people, making new friends, and learning new things.



Tea, 16, said Girl Guides gives her an opportunity to be a mentor to the younger girls, which is an invaluable opportunity.



Maisy, 9, said she enjoys the fun activities; Charlotte, 7, said fundraising makes her feel happy to do something nice for other people.



Indy, 9, said if Girl Guides closed, she would find another way to open it back up.