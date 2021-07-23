Confirmed COVID-19 case visited Longreach

A QANTAS flight attendant has tested positive to the COVID-19 Delta variant after she crewed a Brisbane to Longreach flight on July 11.

Acting Premier Steven Miles said the woman in her 30s was believed to have been infectious from July 11 and had crewed six flights during her infectious period between Brisbane, Longreach, Hervey Bay and Gladstone.

Queensland Health has spent the night contacting and alerting passengers on flights QF2534 and QF2535 to these developments.

"It is absolutely urgent that we get every passenger on those flights tested as soon as possible," Mr Miles said.

"Given this is some time ago, if we can get all of the passengers tested, that will give a picture of whether there is a greater risk here than we're currently aware of."

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the woman has the Delta variant of the Coronavirus, and matches those from the current Sydney cluster.

She reportedly became unwell on July 13, however only got tested yesterday.

Dr Young has encouraged anyone living in Longreach who has symptoms to get tested and isolate at home immediately.

The Longreach Showgrounds was transformed into a COVID-19 testing site as of 9am today.

Queensland Health will release further contact spots as they and police speak with the woman involved.

There are currently 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland.

COVID-19 symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting or nausea and loss of smell.

Keep up to date with Queensland Health here.

More to come.







