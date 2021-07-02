Churchie’s Outback Tour

LAST Monday 50 students arrived in Longreach to perform and share the joy of music making with local schools and communities.

The Central West holds a special place in history for the Anglican Church Grammar School, otherwise known as Churchie in Brisbane.

From as early as 1916, Churchie's first rural boarders hailed from Isisford, Winton, Augathella, Barcaldine, Blackall and Longreach.

Internationally renowned opera singer and director of Music at Anglican Church Grammar School in Brisbane, Jeffery Black, said the week-long tour had been three years in the making.

“We have a very strong boarding community that has been drawn from this region over the years,” said Mr Black.

“Of course, COVID has made things even tougher and economically it has been a really hard road and COVID has impacted on where we normally might have gone overseas or interstate.

“Travelling within Queensland for the tour means that we can touch off where our boarding communities are and while also inspiring younger school children to pursue a music,” said Mr Black.

The musical group were in Emerald on Wednesday and are performing in Carnarvon Gorge for a little impromptu performance tonight.

Captain of Music at Churchie, Thomas Rosengren said it had been incredible to be able to perform in front of quite a lot of people.

“Usually, we only get to perform in front of our family and friends but it's great to be able to see the outback and perform for these communities,” he said.

Churchie’s hopes they will be back to performing and inspiring children to pursue a love for music in outback communities soon.