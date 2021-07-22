Central West prepared amid COVID wave

WESTERNERS have been told to remain vigilant but not to panic after recent breakouts of COVID-19 have occurred along the coast.



Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Ms Jane Hancock said the Central West Hospital and Health Service is well-prepared and has comprehensive plans in place should it be required to respond to COVID-19 cases within the region.

“These plans and strategies are aligned with Queensland Health’s state-wide management plans, as well as with interstate and federal counterparts,” she said.

“These plans ensure we have adequate supplies, equipment, staff, and contingencies across all hospitals.

“It is important to note that to date, there have been NO cases of COVID–19 in the Central West region.”



The Central West Hospital and Health Service are a team of experienced clinicians who are well trained and have history of professionally responding to health emergencies.



“We will do it again,” said Ms Hancock.



“It is important for residents to stay informed about the virus, but not alarmed.”



Central West multipurpose health services and primary health centres have been thoroughly prepared for any COVID-19 scenarios.

Ms Hancock said staff have been supported with personal protective equipment and training, as well as regular check-ups to manage health and wellbeing.

“We have workforce plans in place to replace staff who may become unwell, as well as to expand staffing overall if required to meet higher demand,” she said.

“Testing for COVID-19 is available at all our health facilities throughout the region.

“If you have any of the COVID–19 symptoms: fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea or lack of taste or smell, you should be tested.”

To do your part, as a Central West resident, Ms Hancock said to stay safe by practising good hygiene – and staying home if you are sick.

“Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes,” she said.

“Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

Most important of all, Ms Hancock has urged residents to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is a vital component of our overall COVID-19 preparedness,” she said.

“We are currently running COVID-19 vaccination clinics right across the region and these need to be strongly supported by our communities.

“The more people who are fully vaccinated, the more protected our Central West communities will be – so please, go and be vaccinated when the vaccination team is in your community.

“And remember, you need to have two doses of vaccine for maximum protection, so don’t neglect to have your second dose if you have already had your first.”