Celebrity chef at culinary festival

THE highly lauded Outback Food and Wine Festival will return this year on September 11 and will feature none other than My Kitchen Rules fame Colin Fassnidge.



“It’s a bit of a treat for the people who will be attending,” said Stockman’s Hall of Fame Event Organiser Annette McBride.



This year’s theme will be “the roaring 20s”.



“Yeah it will be a bit prohibition, a bit of a gangster theme,” she said.



The event will also host former Miss Australia, Kimberley Busteed who will host “Fashions on the Grapevine” where $20,000 in prizes can be won.



“And it’s not just for the girls, boys can enter based on their costume as well,” Ms McBride said.



The event will also host the 4LG Dash 4 Cash, a dachshund race which returns due to its success in 2019.



The Outback Food and Wine Festival has been a success since its inception in 2017, and Ms McBride said its purpose is to purely to offer people in the community an exciting and unique event.



But she also said the event will draw in food tourists from across the state and possibly nation.



“A lot of people travel to try new foods,” she said.



Ms McBride also wished to thank her sponsors Brown Brothers and the Longreach Airport.





Get your tickets at https://stockmanshalloffame.com.au/