Celebrating local nurses

IN celebration of National Nurses Week, hardworking nurses were celebrated in Queensland’s Central West.

Melissa Bruce is a registered nurse of the graduate program at the Longreach Hospital.

Ms Bruce worked at an aged care facility as a registered nurse on the Gold Coast before making the move to the outback.

She started with the graduate program in Winton in July 2020 and moved to Longreach in January.

“I became a nurse as I have always wanted to help people, and being able to put a smile on someone's face, watching someone come in unwell and then leaving better makes the job worthwhile,” said Ms Bruce.

“I have learnt so much working out here and made so many friends and it is an incredible team to be a part of.

“The highlights of working out here are definitely the people, they are all so friendly out here and the culture and the community of the Central West.

“I think every nurse should do a rural stint at some point in their career, it is so good for your learning and there are so many different things to learn,” said Ms Bruce.

The Central West Hospital and Health Service currently employs 178 nurses.

Longreach Hospital employs 32 full, part-time, and casual nurses.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath praised frontline staff for their constant care and compassion for Queenslanders.

“Queensland nurses are the backbone of our health system and more importantly, they are patient advocates often also counselling families during difficult times,” said Ms D’Ath.

“Nurses and midwives make up 63 per cent of the clinical workforce in Queensland, this equates to more than 46,000 individuals supporting our community around the clock.”

Minister D’Ath said the Queensland Government was proud to support nurses through several nursing initiatives across the state’s hospital and health services.

“I want to congratulate all Queensland's nurses and midwives for their outstanding work in caring for Queenslanders.”