‘Burra Back Up’ brings big smiles

LAST Saturday, Muttaburra saw a new kind of event, the inaugural ‘Burra Back Up’, and it was the first of its kind in the west.



Event organiser Jane Jenkins said last year would have hosted the first-ever ‘Burra Back Up’, but due to COVID-19, the event was postponed.



“It started like any good idea, it came from a Sunday afternoon at the pub,” she said.



“My husband was away, and I had to reverse my caravan into a very small shed, and I was asking the boys who was the best reverser to do that for me.



“We thought it sounded like it would be a great idea [to form it into a competition].”



After some research, Ms Jenkins found that there was a similar event in the UK.



“We thought this would be a really novel event that we could run in Muttaburra as a way of attracting tourists to the area,” she said.



“And so, the idea of the ‘Burra Back Up’ started.”



The event attracted over 20 entrants, mostly visitors.



“It was very well run given that it was our first event,” Ms Jenkins said.



“The crowd certainly enjoyed themselves.



“We had quite a good rollout of both spectators and competitors.”



Ms Jenkins highlighted a particularly inventive competitor who would have 1,000 points deducted for their antics.



“There was an award for the most entertaining performance,” she said.



“We had one lady who rode the whole way through the course but didn’t actually do the two reversing components.



“So, people found that quite hilarious.”



Ms Jenkins said there was a deductions system where entrants begin with 100 points and lost points for mistakes, this entrant decided she would take the penalties but go for the fastest time option.



She was deducted for 1100 points.



“She was entertaining nonetheless,” she said.



Ms Jenkins said the Burra Back Up committee is looking to hold the event annually.



“Being the first one we wanted to work out a few kinks and there were very few,” she said.



“Hopefully we can build it as a significant event for Muttaburra.”



The Burra Back Up received a grant of $500 dollars and in-kind donations from the Barcaldine Council.



Several locals contributed stalls to the event including baking and sausage sizzles from the local school.