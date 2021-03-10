Barkers Building Blocks

Barkers Newsagency announced their Lego Competition winners on Monday.



For virtually a decade, Barkers have been running the competition hoping to inspire and entertain young creative minds.

There were over 40 entries judged in this year's competition, all competing for the Barkers Lego Master title and prize.

Owner of Barkers Newsagency Rob Luck said they have the competition to display children's creativity and imaginations.

“We have many entries from kids across the township, it is great to see what they come up with.” he said.

“It is an amazing activity for kids and parents alike, as all through February the kids are actively working on their creation’s.

“One of the winning creations this year was, ‘The Shearing Shed’ by Tom Gowing.

“Knowing our young Tommy, he is extremely specific about his Lego and I am sure it is exactly to scale.

“A big thankyou from Barkers Newsagency to our judge Jacen who is an avid Lego collector.”

Jacen has given a lot of time to assist in the judging of this year's competition.”