Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Menu
The Independent Voice of
Central West Queensland since 1923
Central West Queensland
Close
Close

Latest News

17 March, 2021

Barcoo new councillor Tony Jackson

THE ELECTORAL Commission of Queensland has declared Tony Jackson the successful candidate for the position of councillor for Barcoo Shire Council, receiving just over 38 per cent of the 144 formal votes.

By Emily Blue Richards

Tony Jackson the successful candidate for the position of councillor for Barcoo Shire Council


Commissioner Pat Vidgen said the result delivered a difference of only one vote between the top candidates.  

Tony Jackson received 55 votes with Glen Arrold receiving 54 votes and Warren Hansen had 35 votes. 

“This tight result demonstrates clearly to electors that every vote counts,”said Mr Vidgen. 

There are 207 electors in Barcoo Shire and 146 postal votes were accepted into the count by the deadline of Tuesday, March 16. 

The preliminary count took place after 6pm on election night and the official count followed where the votes were counted again. 

“Then in the 10 days between election day and the postal vote deadline, votes were counted in batches to protect the secrecy of the ballot,” Mr Vidgen said. 

“Once the deadline passed and the final votes received, the official count was completed, and the successful candidate declared. 

“Under the Local Government Act 2009, councils may choose whether to conduct a by-election, or appoint a runner-up to a councillor’s position, should it become vacant within 12 months of a local government election.” 

The Act also requires the vacancy be filled within two months of the position becoming vacant. 

“Barcoo Shire Council resolved to request a by-election through full postal ballot for the region’s 207 electors, and this was approved by the Deputy Premier and Minister for Local Government, the Honourable Dr Steven Miles.” 

Most Popular


Latest Articles

Local News

Bringing 3000 brumbies to the Central West

MORE THAN 3000 Brumbies are being trapped as part of...

Local News

Rural Families Connect

Staff of the Longreach School of Education (LSODE)...

Local News

Weir Upgrades

A NEW WEIR upgrade plan is currently in the works as...

Proudly covering the Queensland outback!

Longreach Leader

/ Longreach
/ Winton
/ Barcaldine
/ Tambo
/ Blackall

/ Boulia
/ Diamantina
/ Hughenden
/ Barcoo regions

Potent Web Design