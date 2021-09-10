Barcaldine school receives flashing speed signs

A BARCALDINE school has received new Flashing School Zone Signs as a part of an initiative of the Palaszczuk Government.



St Joseph’s Primary School Principal Annie Wachtel welcomed the new signs that help ensure the safety of local children.



“We were thrilled to receive the Flashing School Zone Signs; they will be able to just alert drivers to remind them to slow down when the children are out and about,” she said.



Ms Wachtel said it wasn’t a common problem that local drivers exceed speed limits.



“It can happen, it’s not often, but it is a good reminder for drivers to slow down when they see those signs,” she said.



She thanked the Palaszczuk Government saying it would definitely not be something they’d be able to afford on their school budget.



Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said that schools from across Queensland would benefit from the installation of 100 new flashing school zone signs.



“From drivers to parents, carers, and students, road safety in and around school zones is everybody’s business,” Mr Bailey said.



“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to providing safe road environments for our children as they travel to and from school.



“School zones play an important role in promoting safety and actively remind drivers of the change in speed limits around schools.”



Mr Bailey said that schools from Coolangatta to the Cape, and out to Longreach have benefited from the Flashing School Zone Sign program, with over 1100 signs installed to date and another 100 to be installed over the next 12 months.



“The Palaszczuk Government is delivering road safety improvements across Queensland, following the technical advice to ensure we deliver improvements where they’re most needed.



“And with Term 3 starting this week, now is a great reminder for all of us to obey school zones and slow down around pedestrians.



“These signs are funded through our record investment in road safety across Queensland – almost $1.7 billion.”