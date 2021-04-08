Bands wow crowds at festival

WINTON’S Way Out West Fest brought a positive vibe to the hearts and minds of bands and music fans alike and wowed the COVID-19 safe crowds in Winton today.

Lead singer and headline act from Sheppard, George Sheppard said the band played at the first Way Out West Fest.

“It was such an incredible event, this is a great chance to see how much its grown,” he said.

“[There’s] more people around this time and maybe a few less flies.”

George said he was keen to see what Winton had to offer if the band had a spare moment after performing on Friday night.

“Last time we didn’t get to see the dinosaurs or the musical fence, we really want to see this time around.”

Queensland tourism ambassador and band member of Bubsy Marou, Jeremy Marou was moved by the way outback came together and was looking forward to performing Saturday night.

“It just makes people happy, it's always the music that moves people whenever there’s a big fire or a drought, music industry [often] comes together to raise funds and lift spirits,” he said.

“Everyone has done it tough the last 12 months with the virus and getting people out and about to see what’s in their backyard in the amazing state of Queensland.

Jeremy said the festival was a much-needed breath of fresh air.

“It’s the remoteness, it's not too often we get to go to Winton, its outback, we’re used to touring in regional or metro areas and all of a sudden, we’re in the heart of the outback,” he said.

“It’s a great line up, we are hanging around, watching the bands and catching up with old mates as well, it's exciting not just for the punters but also for the artists.”

Jeremy assured the festival had been advised that all measures were taken seriously for COVID-19.

“The festival itself its really good, they’ve got contingency plans and tracking devices and covering all based when it comes to safety,” he said.

“[With everyone] wearing face masks, social distancing and it's [important to be] just making sure we keep safe and are keeping our punters safe as well.”

Top-charting country music artist Casey Barnes was preparing to take to the main stage tomorrow night, when he caught up with The Longreach Leader.

“It's a festival I’ve wanted to be a part of for a few years now and it's such a great weekend and it's so well put together and it's a unique experience coming to Winton and it's great to see so many artists from all over Australia getting behind it,” he said.

“More than ever with everything that’s happened over the last 12 months the outback community needs a bit of an injection of positivity and that’s what we’re going to bring them.

“This will be one of the first times we’re got to play at a big festival, and we’ve got a lot of new songs [including] a brand-new single called “Come Turn Me On” that’s just gone number one on country radio.”

With hands firmly on his guitar he wanted to see if anyone could offer some last-minute local advice on battling the nature of the outback.

“We just can wait to play but if anyone has any advice on how to handle the flies, I’m all ears, I heard we need a fly vail [or full head mask],” he joked.

The festival is on now until Sunday.