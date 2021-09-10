Assiduous servicemen touted heroes

IF YOU don’t know them, you should — two hardworking local servicemen have been nominated as Everyday Heroes.



QBANK postponed its annual Everyday Hero Awards last year due to COVID-19, meaning local admissions, Senior Constable Bede Little and firefighter Mark Tysoe went into the 2021 draw.



Both champions made concerted efforts in 2019 to support the Ilfracombe and Longreach communities during one of the worst-ever recorded droughts in the west.



Nominations for this year’s awards closed August 13, with Mr Little nominating Mr Tysoe — it is still unknown who nominated Mr Little.



Finalists for the award will be named September 13 with the winner announced, October 7.



The event recognises and celebrates the hard work, dedication, and exceptional service of Queensland’s Frontline and Public Service workers.



Award winners will each receive a $1000 cash deposit and $1000 donated to their charity of choice.



Mr Little said he was humbled by the nomination, but looking at his resume, he certainly deserves it.



Outside of his regular community work, Mr Little has been acknowledged for his work sitting on the Ilfracombe and District Progress Associated as Vice President.



During his tenure there, Mr Little organised the Ilfracombe Family Fun Day, an event that raised funds for the Royal Flying Doctors Service’s mental health unit.



The event connected locals with mental health support, domestic violence information, as well as featuring comedy acts, and family-friendly activities.



Mr Little said the event raised around $4000 for the RFDS.



"If there was one takeaway, I would like people to continue to check in on each other,” he said.



“If things are bad, we can help each other find the right path forward.”



Mr Little is also known for several other initiatives such as instilling an Adopt-a-Cop program with the Ilfracombe State School and his work as Secretary of the Longreach Blue Light Association where he coordinated dance parties.



Nominee Mark Tysoe is known for his work transporting water to the townsfolk in Ilfracombe during a time when the town was under Stage 4 water restrictions.



He moved 1000 litre pods of water so townsfolk could have water to maintain their quality of life.



“[It was] to help keep the gardens and everything else alive,” he said.



“I used my own personal truck and a trailer, I had five 1000 litre pods sitting on the back of the truck and the trailer.



“I went down to where I could find little bits of water around the place — suck up the water into those pods and then come back up into town.”



Mr Tysoe said he received 57 pods donated by the Drought Angels, with 50 odd pods dispersed around town.



“Every day I used to drop off water in my own time after work,” he said.

Mr Tysoe said it was deeply important to locals who, at the time, could only use bucket water on their gardens and only during certain times.

“What people don’t realise, that out here, if you lose a relative most of the time you receive a plant and put it in the garden.



“So, you’ve been handed all these things through wills, and half the time that plant is all you have left of your grandmother.”



Mr Tysoe said it was nice to be able to help to keep those little things alive.