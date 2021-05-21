CQ’s award-winning architecture

The architects behind two Queensland museums are among the top winners, their designs acknowledged for attracting and retaining more visitors to the region.



The Waltzing Matilda Centre designed by COX Architecture came out on top – with The J W Wilson Award for Building of the Year, along with a regional commendation for public architecture.

The purpose-built museum is located in Winton and is a celebration of Banjo Paterson’s famous ballad which was first performed in Winton in 1895.

Winton Shire Council commissioned the Waltzing Matilda Centre as a replacement for the previous building which was destroyed by a devastating fire in 2015.

The new museum has been described as ‘rising like a phoenix from the ashes of the original Waltzing Matilda Centre’.

The judges applauded the use of robust materials, bold forms, and eye-catching details which reflect the landscape that inspired Paterson. They applauded the museum for “giving contemporary voice to the bush ballad’s iconic characters”.

The Waltzing Matilda Centre has been deemed critical to the economic success and cultural life of the region.

Visitation to Winton is already increasing and the continued success of the Centre is a major drawcard for outback tourists who are increasingly becoming its life-blood.

Qantas Founders Museum Longreach - Airpark Project was awarded a regional commendation for public architecture.

The new museum designed by The NRA Collaborative Pty Ltd is located in Longreach and celebrates significant milestones in the history of Qantas.

The airline was established by locals from this area of Queensland in 1920. The museum incorporates a 8072sqm floating aluminium roof which is designed to shade the historical aircraft from the intense outback heat.

The distinctive iconic form dramatically heightens the visitor experience, expanding Central Western Queensland’s tourism offer.

The judges review was glowing. “The roof resembles a giant folded paper plane gliding across the vast outback sky”.

Rounding out the awards for the evening, OurHouseWandal took home dual accolades. Designed by Design+Architecture and N Veenstra, the project was awarded the Central Queensland House of the Year Award and a regional commendation for residential architecture (Houses - New).

All of the region’s awarded projects have now been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards.

The state awards will be judged and awarded in June 2021.



