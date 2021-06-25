Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Menu
The Independent Voice of
Central West Queensland since 1923
Central West Queensland
Close
Close

Latest News

25 June, 2021

Alpha Races Abandoned

A phantom meeting will go ahead tomorrow after it was announced the scheduled Alpha races would be abandoned.


With the caption: Stuart Rogers snapped this photo of the Alpha racetrack after almost 40mm of rain soaked the region. PHOTO: Stuart Rogers

A phantom meeting will still go ahead tomorrow, after it was announced the annual Alpha Races have been abandoned due to wet weather.

The announcement was made after the Alpha Racetrack recorded 33m of rainfall on Thursday night with further falls Friday morning, making the track unsuitable for racing tomorrow.

However, it will be “business as usual” throughout the day with live entertainment and Fashions on the Field still to go ahead, with all facilities available.

Visit our website to stay up-to-date with changes.

Most Popular


Latest Articles

National News

Financial relief for drought-declared districts

The State Government is aiming to help local...

Local News

Rain closes WQ roads

A list of road closures across the district

Local News

Youth Centre in Winton given thumbs up

New youth centre to be built in Winton

Proudly covering the Queensland outback!

Longreach Leader

/ Longreach
/ Winton
/ Barcaldine
/ Tambo
/ Blackall

/ Boulia
/ Diamantina
/ Hughenden
/ Barcoo regions

Potent Web Design