Alpha Races Abandoned

A phantom meeting will still go ahead tomorrow, after it was announced the annual Alpha Races have been abandoned due to wet weather.

The announcement was made after the Alpha Racetrack recorded 33m of rainfall on Thursday night with further falls Friday morning, making the track unsuitable for racing tomorrow.

However, it will be “business as usual” throughout the day with live entertainment and Fashions on the Field still to go ahead, with all facilities available.

