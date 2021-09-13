Agricultural students go from Aramac to Asia

STUDENTS in Aramac participated in a new agricultural studies program aimed at teaching students about international trade links with Asia.

HarvestEd is a program organised by the Asia Education Foundation and supported by the Queensland Department of Education.



It hopes to teach Queensland high school students about agricultural international trade over a six-month period.



Program Coordinator Brendan Hitchens said the program solidified his belief that agriculture is not a singular subject or concept.



“Rather, it is everywhere around us, including the classroom; it is science, mathematics, technology, social sciences, humanities, and intercultural understanding, to name just a few,” he said.

“Global learning, linked to agriculture, is so important for many reasons.



Mr Hitchens said agriculture in Queensland is unique due to its climate and seasonal weather patterns, its sheer size, its diversity of animals and crops, its quality of land, and its geographic location in relation to Asia.

“Through their projects, students have shown firsthand, the vital role agriculture has in connecting their communities and the significant function Queensland plays in the global food chain,” he said.



“In their innovations and inventions, students tackled large-scale problems and turned threats into opportunities; ranging from the mental health of farmers, food security, the effects of climate change, animal welfare and distribution channels.”



Aramac State School used HarvestEd as an extension of their already established agricultural program offered to the school’s Year 8, 9, and 10s.



Teacher Gerald Neisler said HarvestEd was offered to the school at the start of the year.



“It’s designed to engage the kids with design thinking mindset and to connect the students with agricultural business, it explores different agricultural issues — it allows them to create some innovations as well,” he said.



Much of HarvestEd is done online in a one-hour lesson, with last week the students holding a virtual market day.



The students were implored to create innovation for the market day, and the Aramac students, Chelsea Dagan (Year 10), Dallas Summers (Year 10), and Ivy Curr (Year 9) designed, Re-Generation of Wildlife, which was a business plan that involved lifting restrictions on hunting to make a profit from the game meat market.



Year 9 student Ivy Curr said she enjoyed learning about the technological advancements in agriculture, while Year 10 student, Dallas Summers said he enjoyed being able to roam as one of the characters [online], which made the class interesting.

