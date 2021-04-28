A Taste of Ireland for Longreach

Longreach will host the stage sensation as part of their tour, which boasts all-new sets, costumes, music, and visual effects.



A Taste of Ireland producer and director Brent Pace said he was excited to get the show back on the road after being unable to tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Australians have always loved the live theatre experience,” he said.

“I have no doubt our 2021 Australia tour will provide audiences with what they have been missing last year.”

Over 20 world-leading Irish dancers and musicians will take to the stage to deliver their energetic and electrifying performance.

Star and co-producer Celli Moore said he was extremely proud to present the show to Australian audiences.

“We have the best local Australian talent and a few major stars from the international dance world,” he said.

The show stars six-time Queensland State Champion Tyler Watkins, who had represented Australia in the World Championships five times.

It also stars Gerard Byne, who has toured the world with shows such as Lord of the Dance, Riverdance, and Titanic Dance.

World class performer Courtney D’Angelo will also star.

Mr Pace said much of what is considered Australian humour originates in Ireland.

“There’s a lot of cultural crossover,” he said.

“That’s why Australian audiences relate so well to Irish craic – the fun and humour that encompasses that true Irish experience A Taste of Ireland delivers.”

For tour dates and times visit www.atasteofirelandshow.com/.