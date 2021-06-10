A chance to celebrate harmony

THE 21st Reconciliation Week is taking place from May 27 to June 3, and locals got together Wednesday to hold a morning tea.



Longreach Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Corporation for Housing and Business Senior Myrtle Weldon said Reconciliation Week is an important event.



“Reconciliation Week is a time to celebrate and come together in harmony, and we want to build a safe environment where everyone is accepted,” she said.



Ms Weldon said the day was about working together with elders and politicians and getting the country on the same page.



There will be no march held this year in Longreach, but the Central West Aboriginal Corporation will be holding one in Barcaldine.



They will start from the Information Centre at 9am and then march to the Tree of Knowledge and speeches at the Village Green at 9.30am.

All members of the community are encouraged to join.

Central West Aboriginal Corporation is an organisation collaboratively working with the Schools, Community Departments, and Businesses, sharing information on why reconciliation is a unique opportunity.



Providing a chance to work together towards the goal of building respectful relationships, between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and other Australians, to create a fair and equal society.



As a response to this year’s theme, Cancer Council Queensland has instigated research into why Aboriginal people are 30 per cent more likely to die of cancer than other Australians.



Cancer Council Queensland First Nations Community Relationships Coordinator, Lorraine Tutton said NRW is about hope action, and healing.

"National Reconciliation Week, to me, means talking about hope,” Ms Tutton said.

“Hope for action and hope for healing our country, my country - this is what it means to me as an Aboriginal woman.

“It’s crucial that as a not-for-profit and as a nation on a whole, that everyone takes time to sit down and chat with local Elders or Aboriginal peoples in their local community to make connections and see how we can all work together towards reconciliation.”

Cancer Council Queensland Senior Researcher, Professor Peter Baade, said they are investigating several key questions at present, aimed at highlighting important disparities faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“We’re currently looking at how patterns of cervical screening among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women vary by geographical area, including the importance of Aboriginal Controlled Community Health Organisations and quantifying the survival disparities faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people diagnosed with cancer,” Professor Baade said.

“We’re hoping these research initiatives will provide greater understanding on where evidence-based interventions need to be targeted.



“Once results from this research are available Cancer Council Queensland will partner with Indigenous organisations to develop effective methods to communicate findings widely so they can be used to motivate and guide interventions to reduce these disparities.”