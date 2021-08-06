35 horses killed in inhuman attack

POLICE are asking for the public’s assistance after 35 horses were shot on a property north of Longreach.



Initial investigations indicate the horses, who were found on a 5000-acre property on Cramsie Muttaburra Road, were killed between Tuesday, August 3, and Wednesday, August 4.

The 35 horses, including geldings, colts, pregnant mares and foals, were said to have been shot multiple times.

The Longreach Major and Organised Crime Squad – Rural (MOCS Rural) with the assistance of local police and partner agencies, will return to the scene today to carry out further investigations, including searching for additional injured or deceased horses.

MOCS Rural Longreach OIC Detective Sergeant Allan Cook said incidents of this nature can have a devastating impact on rural communities.

“That is why the Queensland Police Service is working extremely closely with partner agencies to identify the person or people responsible,” Detective Sergeant Cook said.

“We are strongly appealing to anyone with information to talk to police immediately.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444 .