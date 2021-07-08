2021 Barcaldine Show shines above rest

DESPITE a cancelled 2020, the Barcaldine Show managed one of its largest gate-taking in its history last weekend, according to the show’s committee.

According to former Show President Ben Chandler, the show had some of the “best livestock exhibits”, numbers and quality-wise in many years.



This may be due in part to the changed schedule of the show.



Originally held in the second of May, this year saw its first move to June.



Mr Chandler said the show would continue to be held this time in winter.

The show society, at first, was worried people may find it too cold and not turn up, but the show committee was impressed with the turnout.

“Originally the show was on the second weekend in May, but there is just so much going on in the Central West socially at that time,” he said.



“We were also right after the Barcaldine May Day Festival which goes on for four days and that’s just an ever-increasing juggernaut.

“We were struggling to follow that up as a show as another three-day event.”

This year also marked the first show run by current President Ben Child, and Mr Chandler said he did an “exemplary job”.

Mr Chandler has been a part of the show committee for 15 years and said this was one of the best shows he’s seen.

“It has just gone from strength to strength with some new enthusiasm from the younger ranks,” he said.

“We have a stalwart in Beccy Plumb as a Secretary — without her, we would have been in a world of trouble.”

Mr Chandler said the stewards did a great job, which meant quality across all the exhibits. “One of the standouts was the Friday Weaner and Feeder Cattle Sale, and it was a combined agent bringing in Ray White, GDL, and Elders to oversee the cattle,” he said.

“It was just a fantastic turnout with a 750 head of cattle.”

“As a result, all vendors saw very strong prices across all of the weight classes.”

On Saturday night, the show held a Speed Shears competition.

“It came with fantastic support from sponsors, it was a $ 7000-speed shears and as a result was really well supported by the shearers,” Mr Chandler said.

“That drew shearers from as far as Cunnamulla and Quilpie.

“We had novice and intermediate and professional titles, as well as Trans-Tasman and State of Origin competitions.”

He said the show committee was pleasantly surprised with the success of the show.

“There was a lot of positive comments from the gallery of buyers,” he said, indicating the cattle sale on Friday.

“They said there wasn’t a better weaner sale than the one presented at the show on Friday with quality and consistency.

“I would also like to point out the sheep and wool sales were very well supported.”

He said the flock and ewe section had 31 pens, one of the largest the show has had in years.



Mr Chandler said it was a credit to the committee and the community how the show was so well supported, and we’re excited to come back bigger and better next year.