10 new COVID-19 cases overnight, no announcement on Easter lockdown

Brisbane currently has 78 known overall cases, all in our hospitals.

12,589 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours and Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk thanked Queenslanders for getting tested.

“If you have symptoms now is the time to go and get tested,” she said.

“We need to rule out any transmission.”

So far, all but two cases have been linked and there are two distinct clusters.

The number of active cases has jumped from five to 78 since February 20.

The Premier said 89 per cent of frontline health workers had been vaccinated and the State Government planned on vaccinating all other staff in the next 48 hours.

Masks are mandatory for all Queenslanders in all public places, unless you are conducting strenuous exercise.

There is no current word on whether the state will be open again for the Easter weekend.