Well done Wellshot

Wellshot Hotel owner Tracey Hatch was humbly surprised when the award was announced.



“It's a full on national one and it's amazing,” she said.

“We had to nominate and we’re a bit more than a pub.”

The Wellshot boasts powered and unpowered sites, access to quaint amenities and portable water next to a well equipped themed beer garden, which grey nomads have to themselves outside of trading hours.

Added to the themed bar are delicious outback-style meals, a street-side breakfast nook and a petting zoo showcasing young station animals.

The pre-1890 outback pub was voted the top pub to pull up and stay at for 2020, and recognised accordingly at the annual awards.

“We wanted to go but with COVID-19 we thought best to stay put,” Ms Hatch said.

“We’ve built lots of relationships to welcome our visitors, its exposure not just for the hotel but for the Ilfracombe community as well as the outback and the greater region.”







