Tavern’s new addition

LONGREACH Tavern welcomed a life-size sculpture to their pub.

The sculpture is one of six that were made, and it is a cast of World Shearing Champion Shannon Warnest.

The fiberglass sculpture is coated with a simulated bronze finish.

Owners of the Tavern Kim and Tim Trad travelled 4100km over four days to collect the sculpture from Trentham, Victoria.

Ms Trad said they wanted a sculpture that would be an attraction for the pub.

“It is another thing that people can get photos with and adds to the theme and decorations of our pub,” she said.

“I really just wanted something about Longreach, and to me, the pub and everything we do has got to be keeping in theme with the town.

“A lot of the props on our walls, Tim has scavenged from properties and people love looking at all these old bits and bobs.

“It showcases our town, the outback, and our country,” said Ms Trad.

Ms Trad said they made the purchase back in 2020 but due to border closures, they have only just been able to collect the art piece.



