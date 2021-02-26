Business
Settlement reached for 2011 QLD Floods Class Action
A settlement has reportedly been reached with the State Government towards claims from the 2011 Queensland Floods Class Action.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk MP has announced the State Government "has reached an agreement to settle the claims against the state arising out of the 2011 Queensland Floods Class Action".
"Sunwater has also been successful in reaching an agreement to settle the claims against it."
"The settlement is still to be formally
documented and will require approval by the Court."
More to come.