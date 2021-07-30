Recycle for change in Winton

WINTON residents can now exchange beverage containers for a 10-cent refund through a state-wide scheme.

The Outwest Container Exchange is now receiving eligible containers for refunds every Saturday morning at the Eric Lenton Memorial Recreation Grounds between 8 am and noon.

The previous refund point on Elderslie Street is no longer accepting containers.

“It is important that everyone in our regional areas has access to recycling,” said Ken Noye, chief executive of Container Exchange, the not-for-profit organisation that administers the Containers for Change scheme.

Queenslanders have recycled more than four billion containers and received over $400 million in refunds since the scheme began in late 2018.

“Together we are making a positive impact on local communities and the environment, but there is more work to do,” Mr Noye said.

“We urge everyone in Winton to use the pop-up refund point on Saturdays and claim the cash in their containers.”

Winton residents can access the refund point by entering the Memorial Recreation Grounds via Fraser Street.