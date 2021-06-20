Positive vibes: Locals jovial to see show back

‘AMAZING’, exclaimed show President Carly Cox when she described the Winton Show this month; a show that featured rides, dogs, and more.



Most notably show society treasurer Lorraine Murphy was presented with life membership after serving the show since 2007.



“She definitely deserves to be a life member after that,” Ms Cox said.



Ms Cox estimated between 500 and 600 people attended the show overall, which is a great turnout.



She noted the popularity of the area of grass out front of the pavilion which featured children’s entertainment.



“Kids could go to one thing and still not miss out on another there,” Ms Cox said.

“Sideshow ally was also very popular, we had two really big rides and plenty of smaller ones for the kids.”



“People were everywhere, the space was really used up.”



Ms Cox noted how positive the atmosphere of the show was.



“People were just so positive everywhere it was just wonderful,” she said.



“The people from the trade sites were so happy, a lot of people would say how excellent the day had been.”



This year’s Winton Show also featured the grand opening of the new cattle yards which went off successfully, with the yards holding over 100 head of cattle.



Ms Cox gave full credit to the stewards for handling the showing and added judging was a tough gig too.



Saturday’s entertainment was the dash for cash and the horse versus motorbike barrel race which kept attendees on the edge of their seats — the motorbike won this year.

Liam Kennedy-Clark performed that night.



The show ended with the Bushman’s dog trials, which Ms Cox said was just a nice way to end the show.



After the show went on hiatus last year due to COVID-19, Ms Cox said she was glad to see the positive turnout of the day.



“It’s nice to reap the fruits of your labour,” she said noting the hard work the show society had put in.