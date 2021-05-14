New Qantas Park plaque

TOURISTS and executives alike filled Longreach last month and all in celebration of one airline’s anniversary.

November 16, 2020, was an important occasion, as it was the 100-year milestone of Qantas.

Last Friday, Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner and Qantas CEO Alan Joyce unveiled a plaque in Qantas Park to commemorate the airline’s centenary.

The board of directors and members of the group management committee of Qantas Airways travelled to the Central West to be in attendance.

Cr Tony Rayner said it was an incredibly special occasion to be able to celebrate the week's events with Qantas.

“There were circumstances last year that we are all aware of that prevented us from celebrating, this week we have certainly been making up for it,” he said.

“It is a significant occasion for Longreach, there are many towns that have a strong affiliation with the history of Qantas, from Cloncurry to Winton to Charleville.

“Longreach is home for Qantas and always will be, and we are quite parochial about that,” said Cr Rayner.

Qantas will continue celebrations throughout the year both right across Australia.